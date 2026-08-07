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Charité University Medicine Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Epidemiology
Department for Medical Biometry and Epidemiology, Faculty of Health, University Witten / Herdecke
Witten, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Research Methods and Advances in Epidemiology
Department of Neuroscience, Central Clinical School, Faculty of Medicine, Nursing & Health Sciences, Monash University
Melbourne, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Neurological and Mental Health Epidemiology
Retired
Washington DC, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Epidemiology of Autoimmune Diseases