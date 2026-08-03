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Medical University of Vienna
Vienna, Austria
Specialty Chief Editor
Epidemiology of Chronic Diseases and Prevention
Medical University of Vienna
Vienna, Austria
Specialty Chief Editor
Epidemiology of Chronic Diseases and Prevention
Nasarawa State University
Keffi, Nigeria
Associate Editor
Epidemiology of Chronic Diseases and Prevention
Bern University of Applied Sciences
Bern, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Epidemiology of Chronic Diseases and Prevention