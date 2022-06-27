tobias kurth
Charité University Medicine Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Epidemiology
Department for Medical Biometry and Epidemiology, Faculty of Health, University Witten / Herdecke
Witten, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Research Methods and Advances in Epidemiology
Johns Hopkins University
Baltimore, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Aging and Life-course Epidemiology
Erasmus Medical Center
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Cardiovascular Epidemiology
Academic Medical Center
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Clinical Epidemiology
University of Rochester
Rochester, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology
Medical University of Vienna
Vienna, Austria
Specialty Chief Editor
Epidemiology of Chronic Diseases and Prevention
School of Medicine, University of Maryland
Baltimore, United States
Associate Editor
Clinical Epidemiology
School of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University
Cleveland, United States
Associate Editor
Cardiovascular Epidemiology
Northwestern University
Evanston, United States
Associate Editor
Cardiovascular Epidemiology
Kırıkkale University
Kırıkkale, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Cardiovascular Epidemiology
Department of Clinical and Biological Sciences, School of Medicine, University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Associate Editor
Aging and Life-course Epidemiology
Bangladesh University of Health Sciences
Dhaka, Bangladesh
Associate Editor
Cardiovascular Epidemiology
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland, United States
Associate Editor
Cardiovascular Epidemiology
School of Public Health, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey
Piscataway, United States
Associate Editor
Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology
University of Münster
Münster, Germany
Associate Editor
Neurological and Mental Health Epidemiology