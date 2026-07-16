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Department for Medical Biometry and Epidemiology, Faculty of Health, University Witten / Herdecke
Witten, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Research Methods and Advances in Epidemiology
University Medical Center Groningen
Groningen, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Research Methods and Advances in Epidemiology
University of Bristol
Bristol, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Research Methods and Advances in Epidemiology
University Medical Center Groningen
Groningen, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Research Methods and Advances in Epidemiology