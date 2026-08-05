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Department of Neuroscience, Central Clinical School, Faculty of Medicine, Nursing & Health Sciences, Monash University
Melbourne, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Neurological and Mental Health Epidemiology
Van Cleef Roet Centre for Nervous Diseases, Monash University
Melbourne, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Neurological and Mental Health Epidemiology
Department of Health and Human Development, School of Education, University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, United States
Associate Editor
Neurological and Mental Health Epidemiology
Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre
Pune, India
Associate Editor
Neurological and Mental Health Epidemiology