Mission & scope

Frontiers in Epidemiology is a multidisciplinary, DOAJ-indexed journal seeking to improve health at the clinical and population levels.

The journal publishes research at the intersection of clinical medicine and population/public health that actively develops suitable methods to address the pressing questions about medicine and population health that have a regional, national, or global relevance. The journal welcomes submissions in all areas of epidemiological research focusing on topics including health conditions, underlying causes of diseases, health outcome prediction, social inequalities, climate change impact on health, and innovative solutions for data analysis and interpretation. The editorial board is led by Tobias Kurth, MD, ScD (Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Germany).

The journal covers the following subject areas:

aging and life-course epidemiology

cardiovascular epidemiology

clinical epidemiology

epidemiology of autoimmune diseases

epidemiology of chronic diseases and prevention

infectious disease epidemiology

neurological and mental health epidemiology

occupational and environmental epidemiology

research methods and advances in epidemiology.

Contributions and active involvement from early career researchers in all stages of the review and editorial processes are encouraged. In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being.

Manuscripts that focus solely on randomized clinical trials, medical treatments, or health outcomes without a relevance to epidemiological research are not suitable for publication in this journal. Additionally, studies that are purely theoretical or computational, without a relevance to real-world epidemiological issues, are not appropriate for this journal.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Epidemiology is committed to advancing developments in the field of epidemiology by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, enabling future scientific breakthroughs.