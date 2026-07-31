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German Diabetes Center (DDZ)
Düsseldorf, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology
Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Georgetown University
Washington, D.C., United States
Associate Editor
Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology
Institute for Medical Information Processing, Biometry, and Epidemiology, Faculty of Medicine, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Munich, Germany
Associate Editor
Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology
University of Rome Tor Vergata
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology