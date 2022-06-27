thaddäus tönnies
German Diabetes Center (DDZ)
Düsseldorf, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology
Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Georgetown University
Washington, D.C., United States
Associate Editor
Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology
Institute for Medical Information Processing, Biometry, and Epidemiology, Faculty of Medicine, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Munich, Germany
Associate Editor
Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology
University of Rome Tor Vergata
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology
Kore University of Enna
Enna, Italy
Associate Editor
Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology
University Medical Centre, Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz
Mainz, Germany
Associate Editor
Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology
Ahvaz Jundishapur University of Medical Sciences
Ahvaz, Iran
Associate Editor
Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology
Escola Superior de Tecnologia da Saúde de Lisboa (ESTeSL)
Lisboa, Portugal
Associate Editor
Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology
Larner College of Medicine, University of Vermont
Burlington, United States
Associate Editor
Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology
Institute of Epidemiology and Medical Biometry, Faculty of Medicine, University of Ulm
Ulm, Germany
Associate Editor
Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology
The University of Tokyo
Tokyo, Japan
Associate Editor
Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology
School of Public Health, University of Minnesota Twin Cities
Minneapolis, MN, United States
Associate Editor
Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology
University of California, San Diego
La Jolla, United States
Associate Editor
Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology
Heidelberg Institute of Global Health, Heidelberg University Hospital
Heidelberg, Germany
Associate Editor
Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology
School of Public Health and Family Medicine, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Cape Town
Cape Town, South Africa
Associate Editor
Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology
Departement of Epidemiology, Regional Health Service of Lazio
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology