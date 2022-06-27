eva s schernhammer
Medical University of Vienna
Vienna, Austria
Specialty Chief Editor
Epidemiology of Chronic Diseases and Prevention
Nasarawa State University
Keffi, Nigeria
Associate Editor
Epidemiology of Chronic Diseases and Prevention
Bern University of Applied Sciences
Bern, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Epidemiology of Chronic Diseases and Prevention
ESI Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science and Research Bangalore (ESI-PGIMSR)
Bangalore, India
Associate Editor
Epidemiology of Chronic Diseases and Prevention
School of Population Health, Curtin University
Perth, Australia
Associate Editor
Epidemiology of Chronic Diseases and Prevention
Department of Complex Genetics and Epidemiology, Maastricht University Medical Centre
Maastricht, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Epidemiology of Chronic Diseases and Prevention
Queen Mary University of London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Epidemiology of Chronic Diseases and Prevention
Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics, National Cancer Institute (NIH)
Bethesda, United States
Associate Editor
Epidemiology of Chronic Diseases and Prevention
National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition Salvador Zubirán
Mexico City, Mexico
Associate Editor
Epidemiology of Chronic Diseases and Prevention
University of Antwerp
Antwerp, Belgium
Associate Editor
Epidemiology of Chronic Diseases and Prevention
Atlantic Technological University
Sligo, Ireland
Associate Editor
Epidemiology of Chronic Diseases and Prevention
Hospital Nove De Julho
São Paulo, Brazil
Associate Editor
Epidemiology of Chronic Diseases and Prevention
Faculty of Health Sciences, Medical College of Rzeszów University
Rzeszów, Poland
Associate Editor
Epidemiology of Chronic Diseases and Prevention