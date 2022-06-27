Scope

The Epidemiology of Autoimmune Diseases section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of determinants and impact of autoimmune diseases.

Led by Dr. Emily Somers from the University of Michigan and Dr. Glinda Cooper, a retired specialist, the Epidemiology of Autoimmune Diseases section welcomes submissions in various domains of epidemiology, which address the challenges in studying the autoimmune diseases (common and rare conditions) and provide a framework for considering cross-cutting issues and commonalities and differences among them.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

burden of disease (across medical, social, economic, and other dimensions), including challenges stemming from the flare/remittance nature of some diseases and specific issues arising from occurrence during different stages of the lifespan

classification and diagnosis of specific diseases and methods of case ascertainment that can be used for epidemiological research

environmental and nutritional exposures, social determinants, genetic risk factors, and the interactions among these that contribute to the development or progression of autoimmune diseases

evaluation of nonpharmacological interventions designed to improve a broad range of patient outcomes

insights from epidemiology, illustrating different contributions that epidemiologic research has made to our understanding of these diseases

patterns of disease co-occurrence within individuals and within families

pharmacoepidemiology and real-world evidence evaluating therapeutics

prognosis, severity, and complications, including cardiovascular risks, cancer risks, mental health

public health surveillance and descriptive epidemiology of autoimmune diseases, including trends in incidence and prevalence, and disparities in rates within and across populations

the “natural history” of sub- or pre-clinical autoimmunity, and understanding determinants and patterns of progression to pathology and clinical autoimmune phenotypes

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the epidemiology of autoimmune diseases, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of epidemiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.