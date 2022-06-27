Scope

The Epidemiology of Chronic Diseases and Prevention section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and preventing chronic diseases in the context of an aging population.

Led by Dr. Eva Schernhammer from the Medical University of Vienna, the Epidemiology of Chronic Diseases and Prevention section welcomes submissions in various domains of epidemiology, which contribute to enhancing knowledge and communication about lifestyle changes and risk factor control for improved life quality and longevity.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

behavioral changes for chronic disease prevention

disease etiology, including risk and preventative factors

incidence and mortality trends of chronic diseases

interventions targeting risk and preventative factors

precision prevention for chronic diseases

secondary and tertiary prevention strategies for chronic diseases

studies on rare chronic diseases

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the epidemiology and prevention of chronic diseases, including aspects such as risk factors, interventions, and lifestyle changes (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Epidemiology of Chronic Diseases and Prevention section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on epidemiological aspects of chronic diseases, their prevention, or risk factors. However, studies that address treatment and clinical management within the context of prevention strategies and risk factor control may be considered if they contribute to the overall understanding of chronic disease epidemiology. Unrelated disciplines will not be considered within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of epidemiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.