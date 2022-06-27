frank baiden
London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, University of London
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, University of London
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
Cheikh Anta Diop University
Dakar, Senegal
Community Reviewer
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
Deakin University
Geelong, Australia
Community Reviewer
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR)
New Delhi, India
Community Reviewer
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
Department of Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Occupational Health, School of Population and Global Health, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, McGill University
Montreal, Canada
Community Reviewer
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
Instituto de Patologia Tropical e Saúde Pública, Universidade Federal de Goiás (IPTSP - UFG)
Goiânia, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
Sorbonne Universités
Paris, France
Community Reviewer
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
Xiamen University
Xiamen, China
Community Reviewer
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
University of Southampton
Southampton, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Community Reviewer
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
University of Freiburg Medical Center
Freiburg, Germany
Community Reviewer
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
Clinica Pediatrica, Ospedale Universitario di Parma
Parma, Italy
Community Reviewer
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
School of Medicine, Washington University in St. Louis
St. Louis, United States
Community Reviewer
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
University of Minnesota Health Sciences, University of Minnesota Medical Center
Minneapolis, United States
Community Reviewer
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
Spelman College
Atlanta, United States
Community Reviewer
Infectious Disease Epidemiology
AII India Institute of Medical Sciences,Raebareli
Raebareli, India
Community Reviewer
Infectious Disease Epidemiology