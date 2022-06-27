Scope

The Neurological and Mental Health Epidemiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of clinical epidemiology, health services research, and population health, which contribute to the translation of basic science findings into improved health outcomes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

consequences and outcomes of neurological and psychiatric diseases

disease causation and overlap in neurologic and psychiatric conditions

fast developments in imaging techniques, genetic analyses, and omics techniques

interdisciplinary access to better understanding of disease causation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the causation, consequences, and outcomes of neurological and psychiatric conditions on both individual and population levels.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of neurological and mental health conditions, clinical epidemiology, health services research, and population health, contributing to the translation of basic science findings into improved health outcomes (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of clinical epidemiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.