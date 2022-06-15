Scope

The Implementation Science section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of implementation science in the health and social care sectors.

Led by Prof. Nick Sevdalis and Assoc Prof Shefaly Shorey from the National University of Singapore, the Implementation Science section welcomes submissions in various domains of implementation science, which aim to enhance the understanding of barriers and drivers to the implementation of well-evidenced interventions and programs.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

descriptive studies that focus on implementation context or apply theory of change methodologies or evaluation theory to support implementation

implementation and hybrid effectiveness-implementation studies, including hybrid trials and theory-driven process evaluations

narrative or critical reviews, including reviews focused on implementation theory development, refinement, or critique

psychometric studies that report the development and validation of instruments that assess implementation constructs

scoping reviews with a clear implementation focus

studies in the field of global health and social care program implementation, including studies that report implementation evaluations in various settings and studies that contribute to the theoretical interface between implementation and health system strengthening theories and frameworks

studies of any research designs such as quantitative, qualitative and mixed-methods, that report the development and evaluation of educational and other capacity development programs in implementation practice and research skills

studies that report on the implementation of stakeholder engagement or involvement processes, methods, or frameworks

systematic reviews and meta-analyses focused on implementation effectiveness of intervention implementation

systematic reviews and meta-synthesis focused on synthesizing barriers/drivers of intervention implementation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the theoretical, methodological, and measurement aspects of implementation science and its practical applications in health and social care sectors.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance the improvement of health services through effective implementation and quality evaluation per SDGs 3: Good Health and Well-being and 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

The Implementation Science in Health Services section does not consider studies without a strong emphasis on implementation strategies and outcomes. Submissions should be related to the implementation of evidence-based practices, policies, or interventions in healthcare settings and provide generalizable contributions to the field of implementation science. Studies that do not meet these criteria may be more suitable for health or social care specialty journals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of implementation science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.