Mission & scope

Frontiers in Immunology is a leading journal in its field, publishing rigorously peer-reviewed research across basic, translational and clinical immunology. Field Chief Editor Luigi Daniele Notarangelo is supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international researchers. This multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics, clinicians and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Immunology is the official Journal of the International Union of Immunological Societies (IUIS). Encompassing the entire field of Immunology, this journal welcomes papers that investigate basic mechanisms of immune system development and function, with a particular emphasis given to the description of the clinical and immunological phenotype of human immune disorders, and on the definition of their molecular basis. Further, the availability of a growing number of biological drugs, coupled with fine characterization of the molecular mechanisms of disease, has now made precision medicine a desirable approach for many immunological disorders. Frontiers in Immunology portrays how advances of scientific knowledge and technology may translate into novel approaches to diagnosis and treat immune disorders, both in animal and cellular models and in humans.

All manuscripts submitted to Frontiers in Immunology that report on studies conducted in human subjects must conform with current regulation and the Declaration of Helsinki, and must receive approval from the Institutional Review Board and patient informed consent. Animal welfare and Ethics Committee approval is required for studies involving animals.

Frontiers in Immunology is organized into Specialty Sections that cover different areas of research in Immunology. Authors should refer to the author guidelines for details on article types and the submission process.