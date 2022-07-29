Mission & scope

Frontiers in Immunology is a multidisciplinary journal that publishes research across basic, translational, and clinical immunology. The journal aims to showcase advances and novel approaches to diagnosing and treating immune disorders in both animal and cellular models, as well as in humans. Indexed in MEDLINE, PubMed Central, Scopus and the SCIE Frontiers in Immunology is the official Journal of the International Union of Immunological Societies (IUIS).

Led by Field Chief Editor Pietro Ghezzi (Emeritus Professor at Brighton and Sussex Medical School), Frontiers in Immunology welcomes contributions that investigate the basic mechanisms of immune system development and function, with a particular emphasis on describing the clinical and immunological phenotype of human immune disorders and defining their molecular basis. Topics include:

advances in biological drugs

immune system development and function

molecular basis of human immune disorders

novel approaches to diagnosis and treatment of immune disorders

precision medicine for immunological disorders

studies on animal and cellular models and in humans

studies on systems immunology with relevant experimental validation.

Frontiers in Immunology particularly welcomes news ideas and approaches which supports and advances the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs), specifically SDG 3: good health and well-being. The research published in this journal could lead to the development of new treatments and therapies for various immunological disorders, thereby promoting well-being for all.

Manuscripts that focus on clinical studies, medical treatments, or human diseases without a clear connection to immunology are not suitable for publication in this journal. Additionally, studies that use analytical molecular biology techniques without a clear immunological context or contribution to the field of immunology are also not within the scope of this journal. Manuscripts focusing solely on cost-effectiveness studies are also not considered for publication in this journal.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Immunology is dedicated to propelling advancements in the field of Immunology by providing unrestricted access to articles and disseminating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public. This enables future scientific breakthroughs.

Ethics Statement

All manuscripts submitted to Frontiers in Immunology that have been conducted in human subjects must conform with current regulations and the Declaration of Helsinki. Ethics committee approval and informed patient consent are required for studies involving human subjects. Institutional animal care and use committee (IACUC) approval is needed for studies involving animals. Phase I - Phase IV clinical trials submitted for publication in Frontiers in Immunology must have been registered with an appropriate public trials registry at the time or before the first patient enrolment. The information on the clinical trial registration (Unique Identifier and URL) must be included in the abstract. Authors are required to disclose all apparent or potential conflicts of interest according to the ICMJE guidelines and those of Frontiers.

Frontiers in Immunology is the official journal of of the International Union of Immunological Societies.