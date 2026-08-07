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Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
Seattle, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Alloimmunity and Transplantation
Université Paris Cité
Paris, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Alloimmunity and Transplantation
University of Ulm
Ulm, Germany
Associate Editor
Alloimmunity and Transplantation
Division of Hematology and Oncology, Department of Medicine, Medical College of Wisconsin
Milwaukee, United States
Associate Editor
Alloimmunity and Transplantation