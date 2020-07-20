effie wang petersdorf
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
Seattle, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Alloimmunity and Transplantation
University of Ulm
Ulm, Germany
Associate Editor
Alloimmunity and Transplantation
Division of Hematology and Oncology, Department of Medicine, Medical College of Wisconsin
Milwaukee, United States
Associate Editor
Alloimmunity and Transplantation
Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research (IRCCS)
Milano, Italy
Associate Editor
Alloimmunity and Transplantation
Section of Hematology/Oncology, University of Chicago Medicine
Chicago, United States
Associate Editor
Alloimmunity and Transplantation
Northwell Health
New York, United States
Associate Editor
Alloimmunity and Transplantation
University of São Paulo
São Paulo, Brazil
Associate Editor
Alloimmunity and Transplantation
Ottawa Hospital Research Institute (OHRI)
Ottawa, Canada
Associate Editor
Alloimmunity and Transplantation
Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Munich, Germany
Associate Editor
Alloimmunity and Transplantation
University of Minnesota Health Sciences, University of Minnesota Medical Center
Minneapolis, United States
Associate Editor
Alloimmunity and Transplantation
University of Liège
Liège, Belgium
Associate Editor
Alloimmunity and Transplantation
children's hospital los angeles
Los Angeles, United States
Associate Editor
Alloimmunity and Transplantation
Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg
Würzburg, Germany
Associate Editor
Alloimmunity and Transplantation
University of Miami
Coral Gables, United States
Associate Editor
Alloimmunity and Transplantation
Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Alloimmunity and Transplantation