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Brighton and Sussex Medical School
Brighton, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Inflammation
University of Virginia
Charlottesville, United States
Associate Editor
Inflammation
Federal University of Minas Gerais
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
Associate Editor
Inflammation
University of Haifa
Haifa, Israel
Associate Editor
Inflammation