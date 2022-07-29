Scope

The Alloimmunity and Transplantation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and management of alloimmune responses and transplantation outcomes in a precision medicine approach.

Led by Dr. Antoine Toubert from Université Paris Cité, and Dr. Effie Petersdorf from Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, the Alloimmunity and Transplantation section welcomes submissions in the various domains of alloimmunity and transplantation, which aim to enhance the connection between basic sciences and clinical research.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cellular therapy in the control of allogeneicity

ethics of organ and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation donation

immune reconstitution after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

impact on quality of life

innovative immunosuppressive strategies and biotherapies

major histocompatibility complex and immunogenetics

novel donor sources and availability in organ transplantation and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

tolerance in an allogeneic setting

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of alloimmunity and transplantation, aiming to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. Immunological aspects of autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation are also covered.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and management of alloimmune responses and transplantation outcomes, major histocompatibility complex and immunogenetics, tolerance in an allogeneic setting, immune reconstitution after allogeneic and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, innovative immunosuppressive strategies and biotherapies, cellular therapy in the control of allogeneicity (including CAR T cells), novel donor sources and availability in organ transplantation and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, ethics of organ and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation donation, and impact on quality of life, in line with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Alloimmunity and Transplantation section does not consider submissions focused on DNA methylation, gene expression, tumor research, sepsis, or platelet function, as these topics fall outside the scope of alloimmunity and transplantation research.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of alloimmunity and transplantation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Immunology is the official journal of of the International Union of Immunological Societies.