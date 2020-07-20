Main content

Scope Transplantation has been a major breakthrough in medicine during the 20th Century. It has been made possible conceptually due to the discovery of the Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC), its genetic polymorphism and functionality. Major advances in the management of immunosuppressive drugs allowed the clinical development of these therapies in medicine. However, allogenicity drives rejection in organ transplantation, graft-versus-host disease in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), which are still major limitations.



Organ Transplantation is a replacement therapy for end-stage organ failure and allogeneic HSCT is effective as a cellular immunotherapy able to cure fatal hematological malignancies. Organ transplantation and allogeneic HSCT have in common to deal with the side-effects of heavy immunosuppression, such as severe infections, an increased risk of secondary malignancies, and late side-effects impacting quality of life.



This is a section constantly evolving by integrating basic sciences and clinical research. Studies going from experimental animal models to clinical studies will be considered in the section. Among the many different aspects which will be covered in Alloimmunity and Transplantation are: MHC and Immunogenetics, Tolerance in an allogeneic setting, Immune reconstitution after allogeneic HSCT, innovative immunosuppressive strategies and biotherapies, cellular therapy in the control of allogeneicity, novel donor sources and availability in organ transplantation and HSCT, ethics of organ and HSCT donation, and impact on quality of life.

Facts

Abbreviation fimmu

Electronic ISSN 1664-3224

Indexed in PubMed, MEDLINE, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), Embase, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, EBSCO, OpenAIRE, Zetoc

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 8.786 Impact Factor 9.8 CiteScore

