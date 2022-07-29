Scope

The Autoimmune and Autoinflammatory Disorders: Autoinflammatory Disorders section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the defects that cause autoinflammatory and autoimmune phenotypes leading to tissue and organ damage.

Led by Dr. Betty Diamond from Feinstein Institute for Medical Research and Dr. Raphaela Goldbach-Mansky from National Institutes of Health (NIH), the section welcomes submissions in various domains of immunology, which aim to enhance the understanding of the mechanisms underlying these diseases and facilitate the development of improved treatments.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

dysregulation of signaling pathways that contribute to autoimmunity and autoinflammation

novel strategies for the development of treatments for autoimmune and autoinflammatory diseases

the role of adaptive and/or innate immune responses in autoimmunity and autoinflammation

the role of environmental exposure in triggering autoimmunity and autoinflammatory diseases

the role of genetic and/or epigenetic alterations in disease pathogenesis

the role of metabolic dysregulation in immune and non-immune cells in autoimmunity and autoinflammation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the mechanisms and factors contributing to autoimmunity and autoinflammatory diseases, with the ultimate goal of advancing the field and improving patient outcomes.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

Submissions focused on bone metabolism and diagnostic markers unrelated to autoinflammatory conditions are excluded. However, studies on macrophage signaling or performance inhibitors may be considered if they have a foundation in autoinflammatory disorders and contribute to the understanding of the mechanisms underlying these diseases.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of immunology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Immunology is the official journal of of the International Union of Immunological Societies.