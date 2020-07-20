catherine sautes-fridman
INSERM U1138 Centre de Recherche des Cordeliers (CRC)
Paris , France
Specialty Chief Editor
Cancer Immunity and Immunotherapy
INSERM U1138 Centre de Recherche des Cordeliers (CRC)
Paris , France
Specialty Chief Editor
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Houston , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (INSERM)
Paris , France
Associate Editor
Moffitt Cancer Center
Tampa , United States
Associate Editor
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Houston , United States
Associate Editor
Leibniz Institute on Aging, Fritz Lipmann Institute (FLI)
Jena , Germany
Associate Editor
Faculty of Biomedical Sciences, University of Italian Switzerland
Lugano , Switzerland
Associate Editor
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
New York , United States
Associate Editor
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Veterans Health Administration, United States Department of Veterans Affairs
Los Angeles , United States
Associate Editor
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston , United States
Associate Editor
University of Santiago de Compostela
Santiago de Compostela , Spain
Associate Editor
Medical Research Council Centre for Drug Safety Science, Department of Molecular and Clinical Pharmacology, Institute of Translational Medicine, University of liverpool
Liverpool , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Giannina Gaslini Institute (IRCCS)
Genoa , Italy
Associate Editor
Massey Cancer Center, Virginia Commonwealth University
Richmond , United States
Associate Editor
Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Cambridge , United States
Associate Editor
National University of Quilmes
Bernal , Argentina
Associate Editor
