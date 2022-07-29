Scope

The Comparative Immunology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the immune systems of various species and their interactions with other physiological systems and environmental factors.

Led by Dr. Armin Saalmueller from Veterinärmedizinische Universität Vienna and Dr. Miki Nakao from Kyushu University, the Comparative Immunology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of immunology, which aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of the conservation, diversification, and adaptation of the immune system across different species.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

immune signaling pathways

immune system studies in both invertebrates and vertebrates

integrated networks of innate and adaptive immunity

pathogen recognition mechanisms

research on well-established model animals as well as non-model animals, including domesticated and wild species

structure and function of immune system elements in a comparative context

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the immune systems of various species and their interactions with other physiological systems and environmental factors.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 14: Life Below Water, and SDG 15: Life on Land.

The Comparative Immunology section does not consider submissions focused on clinical trials, drug development, or disease-specific treatments for human or veterinary science. However, research on the immune systems of various species and their interactions with other physiological systems and environmental factors, including those related to human health and well-being, life below water, and life on land, are within the scope of this section. The focus remains on comparative aspects of immunology across different species, rather than human-specific clinical research or therapeutic interventions.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of immunology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Immunology is the official journal of of the International Union of Immunological Societies.