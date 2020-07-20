Scope

Comparative immunological studies have provided novel insight into fundamental mechanisms of pathogen recognition, immune signaling, and integrated network of innate and adaptive immunity, as exemplified by the discovery of Toll receptors and its downstream pathways in Drosophila, the variable lymphocyte receptors in cyclostomes, and phagocytic B cells in early vertebrates.

The Comparative Immunology section aims to attract publications on the immune system of both invertebrates and vertebrates at all levels of investigation, from molecules and cells to entire organisms. Studies on the structure and function of the elements of immunity in the context of comparative biology will be considered of primary importance.

The goal of the section is to offer a comprehensive understanding of the conservation, diversification and adaptation of the immune system across different species, as well as its crosstalk with other physiological systems and environmental factors.

To this end, the section will cover a wide range of animal species, not only based on their importance from the comparative and evolutionary point of view, but also on their clinical and industrial significance in veterinaries and animal production. In addition to research on well-established model animals, we welcome comparative studies using non-model animals, both domesticated and wild.