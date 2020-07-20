Department of Molecular Medicine, Faculty of Pharmacy and Medicine, Sapienza University of Rome

Scope

The release of soluble mediators represents one of main cell-to-cell communication strategies. Soluble mediators include a broad variety of molecules, such as proteins, eicosanoids, pattern recognition receptors, antimicrobial peptides, microRNAs, nucleosides and exosomes. This section welcomes studies on the relevance of this major cell-to-cell communication strategy in the regulation of immune responses, both in preclinical models and the human setting. The topics that will be covered include:

- the role of chemotactic factors in the homing and activation of leukocyte subsets;

- the role of lipid mediators in the onset and resolution of inflammation;

- the role of innate immune proteins, such as soluble pattern recognition receptors and antimicrobial peptides in protective and autoreactive immune responses;

- the role of purinergic receptors in the regulation of innate and adaptive immunity;

- the role of circulating exosomes and miRNAs in pathological immune reactions.