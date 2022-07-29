Department of Molecular Medicine, Faculty of Pharmacy and Medicine, Sapienza University of Rome

Scope

The Cytokines and Soluble Mediators in Immunity section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the role of soluble mediators in cell-to-cell communication and immune response regulation.

Led by Dr. Silvano Sozzani from the Sapienza University of Rome, the Cytokines and Soluble Mediators in Immunity section welcomes submissions in the various domains of immunology, which explore the connections between soluble mediators and immune responses.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

the role of chemotactic factors in homing and activation of leukocyte subsets

the role of circulating exosomes and miRNAs in pathological immune reactions

the role of innate immune proteins, such as soluble pattern recognition receptors and antimicrobial peptides in protective and autoreactive immune responses

the role of lipid mediators in the onset and resolution of inflammation

the role of purinergic receptors in the regulation of innate and adaptive immunity

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of soluble mediators and their impact on immune responses and regulation.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3 - Good Health and Well-being.

The Cytokines and Soluble Mediators in Immunity section does not consider studies primarily focused on specific diseases or disorders, unless they have a foundation in the role of soluble mediators in immunity. This includes research on aortic valve stenosis, diabetes mellitus, macular degeneration, red blood cell disorders, or neurological disorders, which should only be submitted if they explore the connections between soluble mediators and immune responses.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, such as Bibliometric studies or Mendelian Randomization studies, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of immunology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Immunology is the official journal of of the International Union of Immunological Societies.