Scope

Our aim is to attract basic and translational research that increases our understanding of immunological memory. The development of such memory in response to encounters with pathogens is the basis of acquired immunity. The publications in this section will probe how memory develops and functions at all levels, from that of the organism and the community it lives in to the cellular level, and to the level of the molecules and genetic changes that determine protective immunity. The emphasis will include individual and joint contributions of T cells, B cells and other cells of the immune system that change after primary encounter with antigen, and of circulating antibody and any other changes in the host that impact future responsiveness. We welcome submissions on the regulation of memory cell formation, homeostasis of memory cells, functions of memory cells, epigenetic modification in memory cells, memory cell persistence, interactions between memory and naïve cells and between memory cells of different sorts, induction requirements of memory cells, memory cell roles in autoimmunity, regulation of cell death and lifespan in memory cells, memory cell signaling, memory cell trafficking and recruitment, subsets of memory cells, changes in memory cells in the very young and aged, and vaccine approaches to generate memory. Studies that help to resolve unanswered questions of lineage relationships, programs of differentiation and molecular pathways that define memory are encouraged.



In keeping with the concepts behind Frontiers, we expect to provide a platform for the ready exchange and general communication of new information and new ideas in the field.