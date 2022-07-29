Scope

The Immunological Memory section is dedicated to publishing research focused on enhancing our understanding of immunological memory development and function.

Led by Dr. Scott Mueller from The University of Melbourne, the Immunological Memory section welcomes submissions in the various domains of immunology, which connect the understanding of immunological memory from molecular to organismal levels.

Topics considered in the scope of this section encompass adaptive immune memory by T and B lymphocytes as well as innate immune memory, and include:

changes in memory cells in the very young and aged

epigenetic modification in memory cells

functions of memory cells

homeostasis of memory cells

induction requirements of memory cells

interactions between memory and naïve cells and between memory cells of different types

memory cell persistence

memory cell residence in tissues (tissue-resident memory cells)

memory cell roles in autoimmunity

memory cell signaling

memory cell trafficking and recruitment

regulation of cell death and lifespan in memory cells

regulation of memory cell formation

subsets of memory cells

vaccine approaches to generate memory

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, function, and regulation of immunological memory across various levels of biological organization.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Immunological Memory section does not consider submissions focused on clinical diagnosis or treatment, as these topics fall outside the scope of immunological memory research. However, the section may consider studies related to medicine and retrospective studies if they provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, function, and regulation of immunological memory across various levels of biological organization. The section's primary focus is on the mechanisms and processes underlying the development and maintenance of immunological memory.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of immunology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Immunology is the official journal of of the International Union of Immunological Societies.