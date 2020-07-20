Scope

Research in immunology has been very productive in understanding the processes by which the host responds to foreign antigens. In contrast, there has been less success in establishing the mechanisms by which the host ensures immunological tolerance to itself. It is becoming increasingly clear that the immune system is subject to numerous control mechanisms and checkpoints which all contribute to self-tolerance. It has also become clear that tolerance mechanisms are also exploited by the developing foetus, microbes and cancers, and to ensure minimal damage to tissues during immune responses.

The understanding of tolerance mechanisms will spawn a new generation of therapeutics to better control autoimmunity, allergy and transplant rejection, and to override tolerance to ensure optimal immune responses to microbial pathogens and cancers.

Immunological Tolerance and Regulation focuses on tolerance mechanisms, their exploitation and their avoidance, and aims to attract work in this rapidly evolving field of immunology. The Specialty section is one in a series of many that deal with “immunology” and aims at avoiding present day “editorial policies” that are not solely based on scientific content.

Relevant to this topic are:

- Roles and mechanisms of different regulatory cells

- Microenvironments permissive for tolerance

- Avoidance of foetal rejection by the maternal immune system

- Ways in which tolerance mechanisms are bypassed and the consequences of this

- Checkpoint blockade to promote tolerance induction

- Desensitisation to allergens

- Tolerogenic mechanisms evoked by immunosuppressive drugs

- Impact of AIRE and FoxP3 genes

- Coinhibitory molecules in tolerance induction

- CD39, CD73 and adenosinergic pathways for tolerance