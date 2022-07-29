Scope

The Immunological Tolerance and Regulation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the mechanisms of immunological tolerance and their implications in various health conditions.

Led by Dr. David Wraith from the University of Birmingham, and Dr. Lucienne Chatenoud from Université Paris Cité, the Immunological Tolerance and Regulation section welcomes submissions in the various domains of immunology, which aim to enhance the understanding of tolerance mechanisms and their applications in medical treatments.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adenosinergic pathways for tolerance

avoidance of foetal rejection by the maternal immune system

CD39, CD73, and adenosinergic pathways for tolerance

checkpoint blockade to promote tolerance induction

coinhibitory molecules in tolerance induction

desensitisation to allergens

impact of AIRE and FoxP3 genes

microenvironments permissive for tolerance

roles and mechanisms of different regulatory cells

tolerogenic mechanisms evoked by immunosuppressive drugs

ways in which tolerance mechanisms are bypassed and the consequences of this

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of immunological tolerance and regulation, including the mechanisms, applications, and potential therapeutic interventions.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Immunological Tolerance and Regulation section does not consider studies primarily focused on specific disease treatments or research on individual pathogens without a foundation in immunological tolerance and regulation mechanisms. However, the section does welcome submissions that explore the roles and mechanisms of different regulatory cells, microenvironments permissive for tolerance, and other related topics, as long as they contribute to the understanding of immunological tolerance and regulation and their implications in various health conditions.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, such as Bibliometric studies or Mendelian Randomization studies, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of immunology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Immunology is the official journal of of the International Union of Immunological Societies.