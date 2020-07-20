Main content

Specialty chief editor nils yngve lycke University of Gothenburg Gothenburg , Sweden Specialty Chief Editor Mucosal Immunity

Scope The section aims to attract clinical and experimental findings on all aspects of mucosal immunology ranging from ontogeny to function in health and disease. Aspects of normal function and protective or dysfunctional immune reactions associated with disease will be given equal attention. It is noteworthy that mucosal immunology is attracting increasing attention not only for its critical involvement in our struggle to find vaccines against the many infectious diseases that gain access to the body through mucosal membranes; but also for its critical role in explaining some fundamental aspects of how immune homeostasis is maintained. A better understanding of the intricate relationships between the host and the bacterial flora in the gut intestine or genital tract are examples of the latter. Specifically, we welcome submissions on mechanisms explaining mucosal tolerance, inflammatory bowel diseases, T cell-dependent immune regulation, innate immunity at mucosal membranes, as well as antigen presentation and antigen up-take at mucosal membranes. Contributions on B cell differentiation and IgA class-switch recombination, critical subsets and function of epithelial cells, macrophages, mast cells, dendritic cells or CD4 and CD8 T cells at mucosal membranes, as well as long-lived plasma cells and memory B and T cells following mucosal immunization are also welcomed. An ongoing controversy in the field concerns the dual origin of IgA plasma cells in the gut intestine and whether or not only organized lymphoid tissues, such as the Peyer’s patches and mesenteric lymph nodes, but also non-organized lamina propria can support IgA class-switch recombination of antigen activated naïve B cells.

