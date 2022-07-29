Scope

The Mucosal Immunity section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the clinical and experimental aspects of mucosal immunology in health and disease.

Led by Prof. PhD, Susetta Finotto from the University Hospital Erlangen, the Mucosal Immunity section welcomes submissions of basic, translational and clinical studies in various domains of mucosal immunology, which aim at enhancing the understanding of the complex interaction between the environment and the response of the host at the mucosal site enclosing its bacterial flora. The section should reflect the updated studies of scientists specialized in the gastrointestinal, pulmonary, nasopharyngeal, oral, ocular, and genitourinary immunology.

Moreover, it has been recently discovered the relationship between the host (human lung) and its bacterial flora (microbiota) to be central to both health and disease.

Finally, there has been discovered the bidirectional communication between the gut and the lungs mediated by immune cells, microbial, and metabolic pathways. Thus we welcome studies advancing the understanding of the gut-lung immune interaction.

Similarly new studies are emerging connecting the gut immune system to that of other mucosal site (such as the oral and urogenital mucosa).

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

antigen presentation and antigen uptake at mucosal membranes

B cell differentiation and IgA class-switch recombination

critical subsets and function of epithelial cells, macrophages, mast cells, dendritic cells, CD4 and CD8 T cells at mucosal membranes

inflammatory bowel diseases

allergic asthma

innate immunity at mucosal membranes

long-lived plasma cells and memory B and T cells following mucosal immunization

mucosal tolerance mechanisms

T cell-dependent immune regulation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the intricate relationships and mechanisms involved in mucosal immunology.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

Further, studies related to calcium signaling or extracellular processes may be considered if they primarily address the immune system's interactions with mucosal surfaces and related processes, as these topics are relevant to the understanding of mucosal immunology.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of mucosal immunology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Immunology is the official journal of of the International Union of Immunological Societies.