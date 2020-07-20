Scope

The section deals with disorders due to immune-mediated injury of the central (CNS) and peripheral (PNS) nervous systems. There are recognized diseases that are neuroimmune. There are also a number of disorders, such as neurologic infections, neurodegenerative diseases, and systemic autoimmune/connective tissue/inflammatory conditions, that have critical neuroimmune components. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is given a special emphasis, because it is the chief immune-mediated disorder involving the CNS, a major disorder of young adults, and serves as the premier therapeutic success story in modern neurology. Other disorders include CNS inflammatory conditions, such as acute disseminated encephalomyelitis/postinfectious encephalomyelitis, neuromyelitis optica-devic spectrum, transverse myelitis, optic neuritis, PANDAS, and Stiff Person syndrome. PNS disorders include Guillain Barre syndrome, the immune-mediated neuropathies, myasthenia gravis, Lambert Eaton myasthenic syndrome, poly/dermatomyositis, and inclusion body myositis. Systemic processes that have neuroimmune components include paraneoplastic syndromes, Behcets disease, sarcoidosis, vasculitis, systemic lupus erythematosis , and related disorders.



Optimum diagnosis and management of these disorders is predicated on a better understanding of how the nervous system participates in and responds to the immune system. The nervous and immune systems, along with the endocrine system, form an intercommunicating network that is an increasing focus of study.



Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroimmunology is dedicated to improving basic and clinical knowledge on how the nervous, immune and endocrine systems interact, and how those interactions can result in disease. The goal is to advance knowledge and ultimately clinical care in this area. We invite both clinical and basic science articles in this unique area of expanding interest.

*For the submission of a Case Report , please submit your manuscript to the Research Topic “Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroimmunology – Case Report Collection II”. Note that any submitted Case Report should represent a significant knowledge gain in the field with a complete and thorough study.