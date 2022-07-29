Scope

The Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroimmunology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interaction between the nervous, immune, and endocrine systems and their role in immune-mediated disorders of the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Led by Dr. Hans-Peter Hartung from the Department of Neurology at the Faculty of Medicine, Heinrich Heine University, and Dr. Robert Weissert MD PhD FAAN from the University of Regensburg, the Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroimmunology section welcomes submissions in various domains of neuroimmunology, which aim to enhance the understanding of the complex interplay between these systems and their implications in disease.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM)/postinfectious encephalomyelitis

autoimmune encephalitis (AE)

Behcet`s disease

central nervous system inflammatory conditions

Guillain Baré syndrome (GBS)

immune-mediated neuropathies

Lambert Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS)

myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS)

myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody-associated disease (MOGAD)

multiple sclerosis (MS)

myasthenia gravis (MG)

inclusion body myositis (IBD)

neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders (NMOSD)

optic neuritis (ON)

pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders associated with streptococcal infections (PANDAS)

paraneoplastic syndromes

poly/dermatomyositis

sarcoidosis

stiff person syndrome

systemic lupus erythematosis (SLE) and related disorders

transverse myelitis

vasculitis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions between the nervous, immune, and endocrine systems and their role in immune-mediated disorders of the central and peripheral nervous systems.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroimmunology section does not consider case reports or submissions focused on machine learning algorithms. However, submissions related to movement disorders, spinal cord injury, stroke, or neuroendocrine regulation will be considered if they are relevant to the interaction between the nervous, immune, and endocrine systems and their role in immune-mediated disorders of the central and peripheral nervous systems. This ensures that the exclusions do not conflict with the in-scope areas or the goal of supporting and advancing good health and well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuroimmunology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Immunology is the official journal of of the International Union of Immunological Societies.