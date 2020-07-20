Scope

The field of Nutritional Immunology is maturing, expanding and the impact of food, dietary ingredients and natural products on the intestinal and systemic immunity system is increasingly becoming an area of interest and impact. The complex interactions occurring in the interface of nutritional and metabolic processes, the immune system and immune response are incompletely characterized. The recent advances in bioinformatics, systems biology and computational modeling provide an opportunity for systems level, mechanistic understanding of nutritional immunology processes.



Frontiers in Immunology and Frontiers in Nutrition have agreed to open Nutritional Immunology as a new specialty section cross-listed in both journals. Manuscripts submitted to the Section Nutritional Immunology should fall within the scope of the Journal they are submitted to, based on the respective immunological or nutritional focus. The editorial office and Chief Editors may guide a manuscript to its appropriate journal



The section will disseminate translational, clinical and mechanistic research related to the modulation of immune responses by foods, dietary ingredients and natural products. The focus will be on human health and biomedical applications using computational models, animal models or human experimentation.



Topic list:

• Translational nutritional immunology research.

• Mechanisms of action of food ingredients and natural products on the innate and adaptive immune responses.

• Effects and mechanisms of food ingredients and immune imprinting.

• Immunoregulatory mechanisms of dietary compounds during infectious diseases.

• Effects of food, natural products and nutrients on tolerance, autoimmunity and cancer.

• Dietary modulation of microbiota composition, function and metabolism and immune effects.

• Food and low-grade chronic inflammation.

• Modulation of immune responses by dietary components in inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, diabetes and obesity.

• Implementation of systems biology methodologies in nutritional immunology research and discovery.

• Computational modeling of the modulation of immune responses by dietary components, natural products and oral drugs.

• Modulation of immunometabolic processes by dietary ingredients and foods.

• Medical foods, functional foods and nutritional supplements that modulate immune responses.

• Nutritional immunology applications in personalized medicine.