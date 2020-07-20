Scope

Parasitic diseases are a major health concern affecting less privileged populations worldwide. Parasitic diseases are often immunomediated and difficult to treat, and scientific developments in this area are key to foster the development of more effective therapies.

The ‘Parasite Immunology’ section of Frontiers in Immunology is dedicated to advancing the knowledge about immunity to parasites as well as investigating parasite-specific strategies to subvert host immunity.

We welcome submissions in the following areas:

- Cellular and molecular mechanisms involved in the pathogenesis of parasitic diseases

- Innate immune response to parasites

- Immunomodulation and adaptive immunity in parasitic diseases

- Signaling pathways activated by parasites and host mechanisms for restriction of parasite infection

- Subversion of host immunity by pathogenic parasites

- Organ and cell type-specific immune responses to parasites