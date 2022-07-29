Scope

The Parasite Immunology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge about immunity to parasites and investigating parasite-specific strategies to subvert host immunity.

Led by Dr. Dario Zamboni from the University of São Paulo, the Parasite Immunology section welcomes submissions in various domains of parasite immunology, which contribute to the development of more effective therapies for parasitic diseases.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptive immunity in parasitic diseases

cellular and molecular mechanisms involved in the pathogenesis of parasitic diseases

immunomodulation and adaptive immunity in parasitic diseases

innate immune response to parasites

organ and cell type-specific immune responses to parasites

signaling pathways activated by parasites and host mechanisms for restriction of parasite infection

subversion of host immunity by pathogenic parasites

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the complex interactions between parasites and host immune systems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of parasite immunology and its implications on human health, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Parasite Immunology section does not consider submissions focused on public health policies or metabolic processes unrelated to parasite-host interactions. However, studies that contribute to the development of more effective therapies for parasitic diseases, including vaccine development, are welcome as they align with the section's mission to advance knowledge about immunity to parasites and investigate parasite-specific strategies to subvert host immunity. Studies that do not directly address the immunological aspects of parasitic infections or their impact on host immunity remain outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of parasite immunology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Immunology is the official journal of of the International Union of Immunological Societies.