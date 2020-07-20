Scope

Immune responses involve complex molecular and cellular events occurring across space and time. They have been productively studied for decades at the level of individual molecules, cells, and interactions. What is still missing is a more quantitative, integrated, and predictive understanding of how a myriad of interacting elements across different biological scales -- such as temporal, spatial, molecular, cellular, and organismal -- give rise to emergent immune response behavior. To attain such a multi-scale, systems biology view of immunity has positive implications for basic immunological understanding, as well as advancing translational applications. The 'Systems Immunology' section provides a dedicated forum for the dissemination and discussion of systems immunology research broadly defined. We welcome submissions in the following areas:

• top-down data-driven systems immunology involving, for example, the development and application of statistical modeling and machine learning to investigate an immunological problem

• bottom-up quantitative dynamical modeling of immunological processes

• combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study, e.g., immune homeostasis and response, as well as general immunological design principles

• engineering and synthetic immunology

• computational and experimental method development to enable systems immunology

• evolutionary systems immunology: of particular interest are studies illuminating the evolution of molecular and cellular circuits and their immunological functions

Diverse application areas of systems immunological investigations are welcome, including but not limited to vaccines, infectious diseases, cancer, autoimmunity, allergy, inflammation and its role in diverse diseases and tissue homeostasis, mucosal immunity, neurological disorders, host-microbe interactions including those that examine both host immune states and infectious/commensal microbes simultaneously.