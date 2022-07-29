Scope

The Systems Immunology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on achieving a multi-scale, systems biology understanding of immunity. This section welcomes submissions in various domains of systems immunology, which aim to provide a more quantitative, integrated, and predictive understanding of immune responses.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bottom-up quantitative dynamical modeling of immunological processes

combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study immune homeostasis, response, and general immunological design principles

computational and experimental method development to enable systems immunology

engineering and synthetic immunology

top-down data-driven systems immunology, such as the development and application of statistical modeling and machine learning to investigate immunological problems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions between temporal, spatial, molecular, cellular, and organismal elements that give rise to emergent immune response behavior. The systems immunology sections particularly welcomes studies demonstrating the ability to predict the emergent effects of complex interactions across scales, as these approaches have the potential to unlock new fundamental understanding, and become the foundation of the next generation of personalised healthcare approaches.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goals: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Systems Immunology section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on specific clinical manifestations without a strong emphasis on the underlying immunological mechanisms and systems-level interactions. Submissions that focus on a single scale, biomolecule or pathway without expanding out to complex interactions with a systems immunology perspective will be considered out of scope.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of systems immunology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Immunology is the official journal of of the International Union of Immunological Societies.