Scope

The Vaccines and Molecular Therapeutics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the design, development, experimental validation and application of vaccines and molecular treatments for various infections.

Led by Dr. Denise Doolan from James Cook University and Dr. Rita Carsetti from Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital (IRCCS), the Vaccines and Molecular Therapeutics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of vaccine and therapeutic development, which aim to address challenges in human and animal health.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

identification of novel target molecules for vaccines or therapeutics

innovative methods, protocols, or technology

investigation of immune mechanisms or immunological readouts

live attenuated, inactivated, or genetically modified vaccines

nanovaccines and nanotechnology

neonatal vaccines and vaccines for older populations

new tools or approaches for prophylactic or therapeutic vaccination and small molecule therapies

preclinical animal models

small molecular therapeutics against viral, bacterial, or parasitic infections

systems vaccinology

vaccine adjuvants and formulations

vaccine delivery

vaccine engineering and design

vaccines against viral, bacterial, or parasitic infections

various types of vaccines, such as recombinant subunit, synthetic peptide, toxoid, viral vector, VLP, plasmid DNA, or RNA vaccines

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, evaluation, and application of vaccines and molecular therapeutics for various infections.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Vaccines and Molecular Therapeutics section does not consider submissions focused on cancer diagnosis and prognosis, as these topics fall outside the scope of this section's focus on vaccine development and molecular therapeutic strategies. However, the section does welcome submissions related to cancer treatment, specifically those involving vaccine development and molecular therapeutics. Additionally, while general population health studies are not considered, submissions that address challenges in human and animal health through the development, evaluation, and application of vaccines and molecular therapeutics are encouraged.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of vaccine and therapeutic development to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Immunology is the official journal of of the International Union of Immunological Societies.