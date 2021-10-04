Scope

The Ergonomics and Human Factors section is dedicated to advancing the understanding and application of ergonomics and human-centered design principles within industrial settings. This section highlights the interaction between workers, tasks, tools, and the environment to enhance performance, safety, and well-being.

Under the leadership of Dr. W.J. Zhang from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Saskatchewan, we invite submissions that align with our mission of improving safety, enhancing productivity, reducing human error, and optimizing system availability and comfort.

The section covers a wide range of topics, including but not limited to:

comfort and system reliability

human error mitigation

human-system interaction

product, process, and systems engineering and design

productivity boosting

safety enhancement

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interaction between humans and engineered systems.

The focus of the section is on detailed, in-depth explorations of the interactions between humans and engineered systems. It aims to contribute to the development of safer, more efficient, and human-centred industrial environments. Researchers and practitioners are encouraged to submit studies, reviews, and case reports that explore innovative solutions and advancements in the field of ergonomics and human factors.

We particularly welcome contributions that advance ergonomics and human factors within the context of SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

By bridging multiple disciplines, this section aims to disseminate impactful scientific knowledge and discoveries to researchers, industry professionals, policymakers, and the global public.