Scope

The Industrial Informatics section focuses on publishing research aimed at addressing real-world industrial challenges through advanced information and communication technologies.

Under the leadership of Prof. Luis Camarinha-Matos from NOVA University of Lisbon, this section invites submissions from a diverse array of fields within industrial informatics. The research should bridge interdisciplinary studies with practical industry applications.

Key areas of interest include:

collaborative digital ecosystems, logistics, manufacturing, and supply chains

cyber-physical systems and cybersecurity in industry

data-rich environments, big data, and data analytics in industry

digitalization, virtualization, and human-machine interaction in industry

industry aspects of complexity, agility, resilience, and antifragility

industrial collaborative networks, internet of things, and intelligent automation

interoperability, industry information systems, and systems integration

process modeling, supervision, optimization, and real-time systems in industry

sensing, intelligent perception, and smart energy systems in industry

smart manufacturing, robotics, AI, and decision support in uncertain industrial contexts

Contributions should showcase robust research methods and offer innovative, multidisciplinary insights. Papers should emphasize clear industrial applications. The section particularly welcomes submissions which support the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This section aims to disseminate pioneering scientific knowledge and significant discoveries to a global audience of researchers, industry professionals, policymakers, and the public.