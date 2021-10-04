Scope

The Agriculture section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the application of microbial sciences to sustainable and resilient agricultural systems.

Led by Dr. Ze-Chun Yuan from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and McMaster University, the Agriculture section welcomes submissions across the broad domains of agricultural industrial microbiology, which contribute meaningful advances to crop production, animal agriculture, aquaculture, and agroecosystem sustainability.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

soil health, rhizosphere microbiology, and microbial contributions to nutrient cycling, plant productivity, and climate change mitigation

plant–microbe interactions, including biocontrol, biopesticides, and microbial approaches to plant health and crop improvement

agricultural microbiomes and multi-omics approaches, including metagenomics, bioinformatics, and engineered microbiome systems for precision agriculture with emphasis on technologies designed to contain and control genetically engineered microbes

microbial applications in horticulture, including crop production, post-harvest management, and reduction of food loss

microbial technologies in aquaculture and hydroponics, including probiotics, microbiome management, and sustainable aquatic production systems

animal agriculture and feed, including silage fermentation, ruminant microbiology, and insect-associated microbiomes for sustainable production

cellular agriculture and microbial systems for alternative protein and food production

environmental and bioeconomic applications, including bioremediation, waste valorisation, antimicrobial resistance mitigation, and circular bioeconomy approaches in agriculture

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of microbial sciences to agriculture, offering significant advances and practical impact rather than incremental research.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance sustainable agriculture, food security, environmental protection, and circular bioeconomy approaches through microbial innovation (SDGs 2, 3, 6, 12, 13, 14, and 15).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in agricultural industrial microbiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.