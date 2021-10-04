Scope

The Food section is dedicated to publishing research focused on sustainable human nutrition and environmentally friendly food production.

Led by Dr. Lilly Amore from Biocatalysts Ltd, the Food section welcomes submissions in the various domains of food biotechnology, which address everyday challenges and contribute to the advancement of food safety and quality.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

application of enzymes for food process applications, with emphasis on protein engineering and artificial intelligence for performance improvement

characterization of new enzymes from metagenomes or newly explored habitats for process aid enzymes and other ingredients

development and optimization of fermentation/culturing processes for the food industry, including primary culture and downstream processing for commercial enzyme production

improvement of fermentation and downstream processes to produce ingredients/additives for food and beverage products, as well as formulations and encapsulation of enzymes and other food ingredients

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of microbial sciences to food production, offering notable insights rather than simple incremental research.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the sustainable human nutrition, environmentally friendly food production, food biotechnology, food safety, and quality, as well as the application of microbial sciences to food production (SDGs 2, 3, 9, and 12).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of food biotechnology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.