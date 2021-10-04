Scope

The Fuels and Chemicals section is dedicated to publishing research focused on significant advances in biofuels and chemicals production.

Led by Dr. Stephen Decker from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (DOE), the Fuels and Chemicals section welcomes submissions in the various domains of industrial microbiology, which contribute notable insights into the application of microbial sciences to fuels and chemicals production.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

greenhouse gas and global warming impacts of fuels and chemicals production, including life cycle and technoeconomic analyses

hybrid fuels and chemicals production routes, which include biological and chemical steps

novel microbial and enzymatic routes for fuels and chemicals production including native systems, consortia-based solutions, and engineered pathways

novel reactor design for microbial production of fuels and chemicals

the role of industrial microbiology in the emerging circular bioeconomy, biorefining, energy equity, and carbon management

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of microbial sciences to fuels and chemicals production, and not represent simple incremental research.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the industrial microbiology, biofuels and chemicals production, greenhouse gas and global warming impacts, hybrid fuels and chemicals production routes, novel microbial and enzymatic pathways, novel reactor design, and circular bioeconomy (SDGs 7, 9, 12, and 13).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of industrial microbiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.