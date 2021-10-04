Scope

The Pharmaceuticals section is dedicated to publishing research focused on significant advances in pharmaceuticals production.

Led by Dr. Zhihao Hu from Suzhou Biosynthetica, the Pharmaceuticals section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pharmaceuticals production, which connect the understanding of molecular mechanisms to practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

elucidation of molecular mechanisms of pharmaceuticals biosynthesis

novel microbial fermentation schemes for pharmaceuticals production

novel microbial production of pharmaceutical enzymes

production of pharmaceuticals by novel microbial and cell-free enzymes

production of pharmaceuticals by novel native and recombinant microorganisms

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of microbial sciences to pharmaceuticals production, offering notable insights rather than simple incremental research.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the pharmaceuticals production and SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pharmaceuticals production to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.