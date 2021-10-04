Scope

The Environmental Sensors, Sustainability and Reaching Net-Zero section is dedicated to publishing research focused on promoting environmental sustainability in microfluidic and lab-on-chip technologies.

Led by Prof. Maiwenn Kersaudy-Kerhoas from Heriot-Watt University, the Environmental Sensors, Sustainability and Reaching Net-Zero section welcomes submissions in various domains of microfluidics and lab-on-chip technologies, which aim to address environmental challenges and promote sustainable development of new technologies.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including interdisciplinary collaboration among researchers, practitioners, and policymakers to develop innovative solutions that address environmental challenges and promote sustainable development in the field of Microfluidic, Lab-on-a-Chip, Point-of-Care or Point-of-Need technologies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

decentralized or localized manufacturing

environmental sensors and their applications (for probing atmospheric, freshwater, marine and terrestrial systems)

life-cycle assessment of lab-on-chip and single-use microfluidic devices

novel sustainable materials for prototyping and manufacturing

state-of-the-art tools for identifying critical paths to better environmental sustainability

use of data analysis and modeling techniques in understanding and quantifying results from environmental sensors

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the latest developments in environmental sustainability in the context of microfluidic and lab-on-chip prototyping and manufacture. The section aims to map the current flows of materials in prototyping and manufacture, identify novel more sustainable materials, and use state-of-the-art tools to identify critical paths to better environmental sustainability.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance Sustainable Development Goals 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure) and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production; SDG 13: Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of microfluidics and lab-on-chip technologies to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.