Scope

The Medical Diagnostics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing human and animal health through lab-on-a-chip technologies for clinical diagnostics.

Led by Prof. Tony Cass from Imperial College London, the Medical Diagnostics section welcomes submissions in the applications of lab-on-a-chip technologies, which aim to enhance diagnostic capabilities and reduce costs and time to result whilst delivering analytical performance comparable to that achieved by conventional approaches in centralized laboratories.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

data communications

early disease detection in both individuals and populations

machine learning

microfluidic cartridges

multiplexing and data integration

novel sensing technologies

personalized diagnostics

point-of-care devices

remote and autonomous sensors

wearables

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about innovative approaches to medical diagnostics, including sample preparation, analyte separation, and detection, using lab-on-a-chip technologies. Submissions that validate lab-on-a-chip technologies and comparison with ‘gold standard’ methods are also welcome.

In particular, the section particularly welcomes submissions which support Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

Studies that describe routine applications of well-established technologies (for example immunoassays) are out of the scope for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of lab-on-a-chip technologies to researchers, healthcare professionals, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.