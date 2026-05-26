Mini Review
Published on 26 May 2026
The added value of micro-nanotextured surfaces integrated in microfluidics and lab-on-a-chip
in Micro- and Nano-fabrication
Frontiers in Lab on a Chip Technologies
doi 10.3389/frlct.2026.1820279
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Mini Review
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