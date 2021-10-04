Scope

The Organ on a Chip section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of microfluidic platforms for tissue engineering and in vitro organ models.

Led by Prof. Josep Samitier Martí from the Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC), the Organ on a Chip section welcomes submissions in the various domains of bioengineering and microfabrication, which address the challenges and opportunities in creating advanced in vitro organ models for medical, biological, and pharmacological research.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

3D biological models including multicellular co-culture and/or tissue constructs

artificial biological organs with integrated sensors and machine intelligence

compatibility with visualization techniques such as fluorescence, confocal, or high-resolution microscopy

convergence of bioengineering, digital manufacturing, rapid prototyping, and 3D bioprinting

integrating organoids and organ-on-a-chip devices

micro compartmentalized devices for tunable framework and fluid flow

microfluidic chip fabrication and tissue engineering

microfluidic multiplexing and read-out sensing

scalability, integration, and validation of organ-on-a-chip technology

single and multi organ-on-a chip systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, application, and potential benefits of organ-on-a-chip technology for in vitro prediction of drug efficacy and toxicity, as well as advancements in monitoring techniques such as MRI or ultrasound detection.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of bioengineering and microfabrication to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.