Scope

The Disease Mechanisms in Lupus section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of lupus disease mechanisms, etiopathogenesis, and therapy.

Led by Dr. Antonio La Cava from the University of California, Los Angeles, the Disease Mechanisms in Lupus section welcomes submissions in the various domains of lupus research, which connect fundamental knowledge with clinical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

autoantibodies

biomarkers

clinical trials

cytokines and chemokines

environmental agents

epidemiology

genetics and epigenetics

immune cells and processes in animal models of lupus and in patients

new therapies

guidelines

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the multifaceted and complex characteristics of lupus at the cellular, biochemical, and molecular levels using both traditional and innovative approaches, in vitro and in vivo experiments.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of lupus research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.