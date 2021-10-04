Scope

The Epidemiology of Lupus section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the causes and impacts of lupus in diverse populations.

Led by Dr. Anca Askanase from Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Columbia University, the Epidemiology of Lupus section welcomes submissions in the various domains of lupus epidemiology, which aim to enhance knowledge about the disease burden and its distribution across different populations.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

damage accrual in lupus patients

environmental exposures and their effects on lupus

incidence and prevalence of lupus

lupus mortality rates

population demographics and their influence on lupus

socioeconomic factors affecting lupus

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the factors influencing lupus incidence, prevalence, and outcomes in various populations.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of lupus epidemiology, disease burden, and its distribution across different populations, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of lupus epidemiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.