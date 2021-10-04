Scope

The Genetics and Genomics of Lupus section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing our understanding of the genetic and genomic factors contributing to lupus.

Led by Dr. Matthew Cook from the University of Cambridge, the Genetics and Genomics of Lupus section welcomes submissions in the various domains of genetics and genomics, which aim to uncover the underlying causes of lupus and contribute to the development of prevention and treatment strategies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

genetic factors involved in lupus

genomic research related to lupus

lupus-focused studies in immunology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the genetic and genomic aspects of lupus, contributing to a better understanding of the disease and its potential prevention and treatment options.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of genetics and genomics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.