Scope

The Reproductive Issues in Lupus section is dedicated to publishing research focused on addressing the challenges and complexities surrounding reproductive health in patients with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE).

Led by Dr. Angela Tincani from Rheumatology Unit ASST-Spedali Civili and University of Brescia, Italy, the Reproductive Issues in Lupus section welcomes submissions in the various domains of lupus research, which aim to enhance understanding and improve patient care in the context of reproductive health.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

challenges in treating SLE during pregnancy

contraceptive methods tailored to lupus patients

decision-making processes regarding family planning for SLE patients

experiences and case studies in managing reproductive issues in lupus patients

medical assisted reproductive techniques for lupus patients

parenthood for women and men with lupus

puerperium in patients with lupus

the outcome of children born to lupus patients

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the intersection of reproductive health and lupus, with a focus on addressing the unique challenges faced by patients and healthcare providers in this area.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of lupus research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.