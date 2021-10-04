Scope

The Translational Immunology and Pre-Clinical Models section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of immunopathogenesis in systemic lupus erythematosus and identifying novel therapeutic targets.

Led by Dr. Chaim Putterman from the Faculty of Medicine at Bar-Ilan University, the Translational Immunology and Pre-Clinical Models section welcomes submissions in various domains of translational immunology, which contribute to the understanding and treatment of human lupus erythematosus and related conditions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

discovery and confirmation of new disease biomarkers in blood, urine, CSF, and tissue

identification and validation of novel therapeutic targets

identification of new disease pathways in systemic disease, or those particularly relevant to target organ injury and damage

immunopathogenesis of disease

lupus animal models

novel disease models, in vitro and in vivo

specificity and pathogenicity of autoantibodies

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the immunopathogenesis of lupus and the identification of novel therapeutic targets potentially applicable to human disease.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of translational immunology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.