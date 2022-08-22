chaim putterman
Faculty of Medicine, Bar-Ilan University
Safed, Israel
Specialty Chief Editor
Translational Immunology and Pre-Clinical Models
St. Charbel Rheumatology
Englewood, Colorado, United States
Associate Editor
Translational Immunology and Pre-Clinical Models
Oregon Health and Science University
Portland, United States
Associate Editor
Translational Immunology and Pre-Clinical Models
Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University
Chicago, United States
Associate Editor
Translational Immunology and Pre-Clinical Models
College of Medicine, The Pennsylvania State University
Hershey, United States
Associate Editor
Translational Immunology and Pre-Clinical Models
National Institute of Health (ISS)
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Translational Immunology and Pre-Clinical Models
Rheumatology & Immuno-mediated Diseases Research Group (IRIDIS), Galicia Sur Health Research Institute (IIS Galicia Sur), SERGAS-UVIGO.
Vigo, Spain
Associate Editor
Translational Immunology and Pre-Clinical Models
University at Buffalo
Buffalo, United States
Associate Editor
Translational Immunology and Pre-Clinical Models
Faculty of Medicine, Shimane University
Izumo, Japan
Associate Editor
Translational Immunology and Pre-Clinical Models
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Translational Immunology and Pre-Clinical Models
Medical University of South Carolina
Charleston, United States
Associate Editor
Translational Immunology and Pre-Clinical Models
UMass Memorial Health Care
Worcester, United States
Associate Editor
Translational Immunology and Pre-Clinical Models
The Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM)
Auburn, United States
Associate Editor
Translational Immunology and Pre-Clinical Models
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas, United States
Associate Editor
Translational Immunology and Pre-Clinical Models
Albert Einstein College of Medicine
New York City, United States
Associate Editor
Translational Immunology and Pre-Clinical Models
Lewis Katz School of Medicine, Temple University
Philadelphia, United States
Associate Editor
Translational Immunology and Pre-Clinical Models