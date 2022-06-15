Scope

The Ancient DNA and Forensic Microbiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of evolutionary and microbial processes in various contexts.

Led by Dr. Gary Toranzos from the University of Puerto Rico and Dr. Gulnaz Javan from the Department of Physical Sciences at Alabama State University, the Ancient DNA and Forensic Microbiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of forensic microbiology and ancient DNA research, which connect interdisciplinary fields to address complex biological, anthropological, archaeological, and legal challenges.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

autopsy microbiology

bioterrorism and biological warfare

environmental occurrence of forensically important microbes

forensic microbiology in built environments

microbial degradation of forensically important cause-of-death indicators

microbial indicators to determine cause of death

microbially mediated decomposition

microbiomes of ancient specimens

post-mortem microbial colonization (including microbe-arthropod interactions on vertebrate remains)

post-mortem microbial translocation

post-mortem microbiomes (including changes due to mummification and environmental changes)

sample collection and storage (including ancient, short, and degraded DNA fragments)

thanatomicrobiome

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between microbial processes, ancient DNA, and their applications in forensic and archaeological investigations.

The section Ancient DNA and Forensic Microbiology does not consider descriptive studies that are solely based on amplicon (e.g. 16S rRNA) profiles, unless they are accompanied by a clear hypothesis and experimentation and provide insight into the microbiological system or process being studied. If your manuscript includes amplicon profiles, please make sure that your abstract includes a clear statement on why we should consider your manuscript. Especially helpful would be to specify in your abstract the methods used to test the hypothesis and how the reported results support and validate this hypothesis.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of forensic microbiology and ancient DNA research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Microbiology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Frontiers in Microbiology is an official partner journal of and supports the mission of the International Society for Viruses of Microorganisms.