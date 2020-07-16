Main content

Specialty chief editor gary antonio toranzos University of Puerto Rico San Juan, Puerto Rico Specialty Chief Editor Ancient DNA and Forensic Microbiology

Scope Ancient DNA and Forensic Microbiology is a specialty section devoted to communicating cutting-edge research on all facets of evolutionary and microbial processes and the applied aspects, allowing us to solve complicated biological, anthropological, archaeological, and legal puzzles like never before.

This section welcomes manuscripts on these topics: Microbial indicators to determine cause of death

Thanatomicrobiome

Post-mortem microbiomes (including changes due to mummification and environmental changes)

Post-mortem microbial colonization (including microbe-arthropod interactions on vertebrate remains)

Post-mortem microbial translocation

Microbially mediated decomposition

Environmental occurrence of forensically important microbes

Forensic microbiology in built environments

Microbial degradation of forensically important cause-of-death indicators

Autopsy microbiology

Sample collection and storage (including ancient, short, and degraded DNA fragments)

Bioterrorism and biological warfare Please consider the quality and content requirements for experimental studies as outlined below:

Ancient DNA and Forensic Microbiology does not consider descriptive studies that are solely based on amplicon (e.g. 16S rRNA) profiles, unless they are accompanied by a clear hypothesis and experimentation and provide insight into the microbiological system or process being studied. If your manuscript includes amplicon profiles, please make sure that your abstract includes a clear statement on why we should consider your manuscript. Especially helpful would be to specify in your abstract the methods used to test the hypothesis and how the reported results support and validate this hypothesis. Frontiers in Microbiology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Microbiol.

Abbreviation fmicb

Electronic ISSN 1664-302X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS)

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.064 Impact Factor 8.2 CiteScore

