rustam aminov
University of Aberdeen
Aberdeen, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
The Ohio State University
Columbus, United States
Associate Editor
Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
New Delhi, India
Associate Editor
Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
Lucknow, India
Associate Editor
Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
University of Palermo
Palermo, Italy
Associate Editor
Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Associate Editor
Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Harvard University
Cambridge, United States
Associate Editor
Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Autonomous University of Madrid
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Istanbul University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Osaka Medical College
Takatsuki, Japan
Associate Editor
Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Ramón y Cajal Institute for Health Research
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
University of Genoa
Genoa, Italy
Associate Editor
Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
ICMR-National Institute for Research in Bacterial Infections
Kolkata, India
Associate Editor
Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Friedrich Loeffler Institute of Medical Microbiology, University Medicine Greifswald
Greifswald, Germany
Associate Editor
Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Egas Moniz Center for Interdisciplinary Research (CiiEM)
Almada, Portugal
Associate Editor
Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy