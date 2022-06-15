Scope

The Aquatic Microbiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding microorganisms in aquatic environments.

Led by Dr. Eva Sintes from the Oceanographic Center of the Balearic Islands, Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO-CSIC), and Dr. Michael Rappe from the Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, the Aquatic Microbiology section welcomes submissions in various domains of aquatic microbiology, which aim to deepen our knowledge about the roles of microorganisms in aquatic ecosystems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

application of physiological, genetic, genomic, transcriptomic, and proteomic approaches to investigate aquatic microorganisms or communities (such as metagenomics)

development of new methods

laboratory or environmental experiments that study individual cultures or mixed microbial populations from aquatic ecosystems

reviews and perspectives that enhance our understanding of aquatic microbiology

studies that primarily focus on holistic genomic studies at the microbial population level, but will also consider works that provide genome sequence analyses of single strains

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the roles of bacteria, archaea, microbial eukarya, and their viruses in aquatic chemistry, food webs, and biogeochemical cyclical processes.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of aquatic microbiology and its role in aquatic ecosystems, contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 14 (Life Below Water).

The Aquatic Microbiology section does not consider studies that focus on amplicon profiles that lack a clear hypothesis or provide new insight into microbial interactions, as well as those unrelated to aquatic environments or microbial communities. Further, research on the interaction between aquatic microorganisms and animals may be considered only if it contributes to the understanding of aquatic microbiology and its role in aquatic ecosystems. Studies focused on terrestrial microbiology, clinical studies, and investigations of macroorganisms remain outside the scope of this section. Additionally, studies of microbial community structures in specialized or engineered biomes are excluded, unless they provide valuable insights into the roles of microorganisms in natural aquatic environments.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of aquatic microbiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Microbiology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Frontiers in Microbiology is an official partner journal of and supports the mission of the International Society for Viruses of Microorganisms.